Sentencing begins for man convicted of manslaughter in Fort McPherson

Sentencing has begun for a man convicted of killing another man in Fort McPherson, N.W.T., last summer.

Darcy Brian Nerysoo pleaded guilty in April to manslaughter in the June 2018 death of Davey Firth Stewart.

At Nerysoo's sentencing hearing in Fort McPherson Tuesday, the public heard details about what happened for the first time.

According to the agreed statement of facts in the case, late in the evening on June 28, 2018, Nerysoo and Stewart, who are cousins, had been drinking with friends. At one point, the two men began to wrestle.

Crown prosecutor Alex Godfrey said Nerysoo admitted he lost it when he thought Stewart sucker-punched him.

That's when Nerysoo punched Stewart more than five times in the head and then stomped on his stomach while Stewart was on the ground.

It was found that Stewart died of multiple injuries to his neck, head and torso.

It was an emotional day in court in Fort McPherson on Tuesday as six victim impact statements were read.

Stewart's father, Victor Stewart, spoke about his son and the process of forgiving.

Stewart told the court and Nerysoo that he now feels sorry for him rather than angry.

The Crown is asking for a sentence of five to seven years.

The defence is asking for a lesser sentence of three and a half years along with a lengthy probation period.

Sentencing continues Wednesday in Fort McPherson.