Fort Liard youth sentenced for manslaughter, sexual assault

A Fort Liard, N.W.T., teenager who sexually assaulted a young girl and then left her to die has been sentenced to two years in jail and one year of probation.

Now 16 years old, the boy was just 13 at the time he and a friend took the younger girl down to a riverbank in the community.

According to testimony at his trial, he encouraged her to drink vodka until she passed out. Then he sexually assaulted her and encouraged his friend to do the same.

They left her unconscious on the river bank overnight. The temperature dropped to freezing that October night.

When the friend, who is also a youth, returned the next morning, the girl was dead. An expert testified she died of alcohol poisoning.

A background report on the boy that was prepared for his sentencing last week indicated he grew up in a home plagued by alcohol and drug abuse.

The prosecutor says under the Youth Criminal Justice Act the maximum sentence for sexual assault causing bodily harm and manslaughter for a youth with no previous criminal record is three years in jail.

With credit for the time he's already served, the boy has 10 months left on his two-year jail sentence.