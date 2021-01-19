N.W.T. health officials provide update on Fort Liard COVID-19 situation

Health officials in the Northwest Territories have identified two probable cases of COVID-19 in Fort Liard over the past 24 hours.

On the weekend, three cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the community of about 500. Fort Liard was placed under a two-week containment order Saturday evening.

According to a statement released Monday evening, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the N.W.T. stands at 28, with no hospitalizations and 23 cases listed as recovered.

"Probable cases are treated the same as confirmed cases in an investigation," Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola said in the statement.

"Contact tracing and isolation begins immediately while the samples are confirmed."

According to the statement, all of the diagnoses are in the same cluster and connected to out-of-territory travel.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is asked to call the rapid response team at 867-695-1655.

Health officials now believe the COVID-19 wastewater signal detected in Hay River was related to the cluster of cases in Fort Liard.

Since Jan. 11, 189 people have come forward for testing related to the Hay River wastewater signal and none have tested positive for COVID-19.

Yellowknife update

No new cases of COVID-19 were identified at the Avens Manor in Yellowknife. A rapid response team had been testing there to identify the source of an infection in Yellowknife.

Health officials will continue to monitor wastewater signals, but "it is highly likely that the source has passed their communicable period."

"As time passes, if there are no detects, we will determine that widespread community transmission did not occur and that this was a single locally acquired case with no identified source," Kandola stated.

People in the N.W.T. are asked to get tested at the first sign of any symptoms of COVID-19.

"No matter where you are in the N.W.T., it is more important than ever for you to get tested for COVID-19 at the first sign of any symptoms," Kandola stated. "This will help identify new cases, new contacts who should be isolated, and prevent additional transmission."