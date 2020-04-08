Fort Liard RCMP intercept and seize alcohol and guns at checkstop

RCMP from Fort Liard, N.W.T., have seized a large amount of alcohol and loaded guns during a checkstop on Monday.

With the help of RCMP from Fort Simpson, police say they intercepted five vehicles travelling southbound on Highway 7, according to a news release sent Wednesday.

Police say they seized 17 375-millilitre bottles of vodka, five 1.14 litre bottles of vodka, and more than four dozen cans of beer. They also seized two loaded guns that were not properly stored.

RCMP said no charges have been laid and no drivers were impaired.

This news comes after Fort Providence RCMP seized illegal alcohol and guns entering the community last Friday.

"More checkstops should be expected in an effort to curb the illegal sale of alcohol, impaired driving and other criminal offences in the Fort Liard area," states the news release sent Wednesday.