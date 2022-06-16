Search and rescue underway for man known to have been hiking in Fort Liard area

Police in the Northwest Territories are asking for help finding a missing man.

On Wednesday, the Fort Liard RCMP were told 65-year-old Anthony McLaughlin didn't return a rental car to Fort Nelson, B.C., a news release said.

RCMP said McLaughlin had been in the Fort Liard, N.W.T., area hiking. The rental car was found unoccupied in the Demo Forest Area near the community.

Search and rescue efforts are underway the release said.

McLaughlin is described as 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing 183 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police did not provide a photo.

Anyone with information about McLaughlin is asked to call the Fort Liard RCMP at 867-770-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.