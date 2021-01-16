1st confirmed COVID-19 case announced in Fort Liard, N.W.T.

A Fort Liard, N.W.T., resident has tested positive for COVID-19, the Northwest Territories' chief public health officer announced Saturday.

The positive case is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Fort Liard, a hamlet nearly 545 kilometres southwest of Yellowknife. It is related to travel outside the territory, said Dr. Kami Kandola in a news release Saturday, adding that the person is currently isolating and doing well.

Known close contacts are self-isolating and a rapid response team is going to the community to assist further, said Kandola. The team will work to gather more information about potential risks to public health.

The investigation is in its early stages, but there is "some likelihood" of additional COVID-19 cases, said Kandola — though, there are currently no public exposure notices.

For the time being, people in Fort Liard should avoid gatherings of any size with people outside their household, said Kandola.

Public health officials may issue more local recommendations when they get more information about the situation in Fort Liard, says the news release.

Kandola reminds everyone to self-isolate when required, practice physical distancing, stay home when feeling unwell, and for residents to call their local health centre to arrange a test at the first sign of symptoms.