Fort Liard, Nahanni Butte should be on 'high alert' for flooding in coming days, says N.W.T. gov't

The communities of Fort Liard and Nahanni Butte should be on high alert for possible flooding in the coming days, warns the Northwest Territories government.

In a news release Wednesday, the territory said warm weather means the snowmelt from mountains in BC, Yukon and the N.W.T. is starting to make its way into the water system.

That will contribute to high water levels and flow in the Liard and South Nahanni rivers.

The territory said flows on the South Nahanni River are "well above average" and previous flooding of Nahanni Butte happened "when a very high South Nahanni River ran into a very high Liard River," spilling water up into the community.

"The conditions we're seeing developing are similar this year," the release said.

In British Columbia, there has been a flood warning for the Liard River as of Tuesday, saying the river's level have risen to the point where areas nearby will flood.

Flood Warning issued by the River Forecast Centre for the Liard River including tributaries around Fort Nelson and Highway 97 towards Watson Lake.

The territory also said there was "extremely high snow pack" in the Yukon portion of the basin — about 176 per cent above normal, with the B.C. portion 109 per cent above normal and the lower Liard basin at 156 per cent above normal.

Flows on the Liard River in Yukon are higher than average too, with some sections of the river "being at levels expected every 20 years," the territory said.

Last month in Fort Liard, water reached the main road in the community, flooded some homes and fell just about 400 metres short from the general store.