Youth guilty of manslaughter in death of girl in Fort Liard

A youth who was accused of sexual assault and manslaughter in the death of a girl in Fort Liard three years ago has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Justice Robert Gorin delivered the verdict in N.W.T. territorial court in Fort Liard on Thursday.

The youth had previously pleaded guilty to the sexual assault charge.

The girl's body was discovered near the river in Fort Liard in October 2015. According to previous reports, the girl was drinking the night she died. A forensic examination revealed her body showed signs of sexual intercourse. The Crown alleged the boy had encouraged the girl to drink and then left her alone and unconscious.

According to the verdict delivered in March on a motion to throw out the manslaughter charge, an expert witness testified the girl died of alcohol poisoning. She had 400 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood — a lethal amount, according to the Mayo Clinic website.

The youth was charged in 2017.

The identity of the convicted youth, victim and witnesses are protected by a publication ban.

At his trial earlier this year, the youth testified the night the girl died was the first time he'd tried alcohol.

"I wanted to check out how it was," he said at the time. "I thought [to drink it] because it was the weekend."

He invited the girl and another friend to share a bottle of Smirnoff vodka.

At the trial, the youth testified he "didn't remember" encouraging the girl to drink or sexually assaulting her.

The youth is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 14 in Fort Liard.

With files from Alex Brockman