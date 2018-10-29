Skip to Main Content
Man dead, woman charged after early-morning incident in Fort Liard
New

Man dead, woman charged after early-morning incident in Fort Liard

A man is dead and a female suspect has been charged with second-degree murder after police were called to a home in Fort Liard early Sunday morning.

Police called to home after report of life-threatening injuries

A woman has been charged with second-degree murder following an incident in Fort Liard over the weekend. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

A man is dead and a woman has been charged with second-degree murder after police were called to a home in Fort Liard over the weekend.

RCMP received a report of a 34-year-old man with life-threatening injuries at a home on Birch Road early Sunday morning.

When they arrived they found the man dead. 

The woman will appear in territorial court in Yellowknife on Wednesday.

RCMP aren't releasing the names of anybody involved in this case, citing a publication ban.

