'There is a lot of anger': Fort Good Hope says RCMP hasn't done enough to regain trust

Three weeks after RCMP Const. Randy McKay left Fort Good Hope, members of the remote N.W.T. community say the police force hasn't done enough to regain their trust.

"I think they should have had an explanation why they had this person here? He was in the law, he was in the police force," elder Lucy Jackson told CBC.

"Would I trust [the RCMP] now that I have grandchildren and there are children all around? I don't think so."

McKay's criminal history came to light early last month after Jackson's daughter, Anne Jackson, discovered he had pleaded guilty to sexual assault while stationed in Saskatchewan several years prior. She then printed out a 2016 CBC article from McKay's sentencing and posted it on bulletin boards around the community.

Days later, McKay left the community after being "afforded leave" by the RCMP.

Anne Jackson posted this 2016 CBC News article, relating to Const. Randy McKay's sentencing, on community bulletin boards around Fort Good Hope. (Name withheld upon request)

"I was worried for the vulnerable women in our community who may encounter this officer. I wanted people, especially women, to know who was in our community," Anne said.

"That was my goal. If people knew who was in their community, how would they react? How would they feel? What would they want done about it?"

RCMP inspector apologizes to chief

McKay was charged and pleaded guilty to sexual assault in 2015 while stationed in Buffalo Narrows, Sask. He was given a conditional discharge, meaning if he completed 12 months of probation his criminal record would be erased.

Two days after a CBC story about McKay's departure from Fort Good Hope, an RCMP inspector travelled to the community and met with Chief Danny Masuzumi. Masuzumi said the inspector apologized and told him he had no idea about McKay's past.

RCMP would not comment on McKay's situation or where he is currently working.

Mabel Tatchinron says she has lost trust in the RCMP and believes a public meeting would help restore the community's relationship with the force. (Submitted by Mabel Tatchinron)

But many in the community say a one-on-one meeting with the chief isn't good enough. They're calling for RCMP officials to hold a public meeting in Fort Good Hope to explain what happened and answer questions.

"I think they should ... try and build this bond again," community member Mabel Tatchinron told CBC. "Right now I know there are a lot of people that are angry, that don't trust the RCMP anymore. Speaking for the young people, I know there is a lot of anger there. They don't have any trust."

Both Lucy and Anne agree.

"They need to come to the community people themselves; to be clear with everybody; to put some ease to a lot of questions that people may have," Anne said.

'That relationship building will continue'

When asked if she thought the RCMP should apologize to the entire community, Anne was reluctant.

"I don't know if an apology will do. I mean as an Indigenous person, we've heard enough apologies. Yes, thank you for your apology, thank you for feeling bad, thank you for feeling sorry, but what else? What else could they offer as people, and as civil servants and as police officers to our communities?"

The answer to that question, Anne said, isn't up to her.

CBC contacted the RCMP and told them about the community's concerns and the call for a public meeting.

"Moving forward, the Detachment Commander is in the best position to build and maintain trust within the Detachment jurisdiction. That relationship building will continue," RCMP spokesperson, Marie York-Condon, said in an email.

CBC requested an interview with the detachment commander in Fort Good Hope. That request was denied.