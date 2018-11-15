RCMP have arrested a man for allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs into Fort Good Hope, N.W.T. in a Tim Horton's Timbit box, police announced Thursday in a news release.

According to the release, RCMP received information on Tuesday that a person may be shipping a controlled substance into Fort Good Hope, a fly-in community in the Northwest Territories' Sahtu region, via a flight from Yellowknife.

Police intercepted the package — a box of Timbits — finding bags of a substance that Cpl. Robert Frizzell said police believe to be cocaine.

Frizzell said this would not be the first time RCMP have found a controlled substance in food. He remembers a case in recent years where cocaine was found in Chinese food being shipped to a community.

"Criminals hiding especially smaller amounts of drugs in and among food stuffs is not entirely unique but being inside Timbits, that's the first time I've seen that."

Frizzell explained that seized items like Tim Bits or Chinese food may either be destroyed locally, in some cases may require a judicial order to be destroyed or they could be returned to the owner.

"As for these specific Timbits I'm not quite sure what their fate was."

RCMP have not yet charged the man and have not released his identity.

In the release, RCMP warn residents "to be vigilant when taking packages for other people," saying that people are responsible for anything in their possession while travelling.

"So if someone asks you to take a nondescript package as a favour or pays you money to do it you have to be really aware that you're responsible for its contents," said Frizzell.

Police also ask anyone with information regarding the investigation to call 867-598-1111, or by calling Crime Stoppers.