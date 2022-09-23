Sole suspect in Fort Good Hope stabbing incident now in custody

The sole suspect in a multiple stabbing incident Tuesday night in Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., turned himself in shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday evening, say police during a media briefing in Yellowknife.

N.W.T. RCMP Supt. Jeffrey Christie said 24-year-old Thaddeus McNeely is now in custody, and that charges have not yet been determined.

Christie said police got a phone call earlier on Thursday that McNeely was willing to turn himself in. Christie said the phone call was from McNeely or someone else on McNeely's behalf. Police went to the residence where the phone call originated and McNeely was arrested without incident, according to RCMP.

The arrest is in connection to a "critical incident" in Fort Good Hope Tuesday night that left one dead and two others injured.

Police shared this photo of Thaddeus McNeely. (RCMP)

RCMP say they "responded within minutes" on Tuesday night after hearing a report around 8:36 p.m.

Three people were found near the property believed to be the primary crime scene. One person died shortly after being brought to the health centre, and another was in severe condition. The third was injured but stable. Christie did not have an update on the status of the injured victims on Thursday evening, other than to say they were in stable condition.

The evening of the incident, police asked residents in Fort Good Hope to shelter in place. That order has since been lifted, but police say the RCMP in the community remain on heightened alert.

Officers from various RCMP branches were sent to the community to help in the investigation including from B.C. and Alberta. On Wednesday, police said there were about 20 officers are on the ground in the community of about 500 people.

RCMP said Thursday night that residents can expect to see an "ongoing influx" of officers in the community as they secure the crime scene, collect evidence and continue their investigation.

N.W.T. RCMP say its leadership will keep working with the community leaders "to keep them apprised of updates as this investigation continues."