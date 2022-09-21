RCMP searching for suspect after 1 killed, 2 injured in Fort Good Hope stabbing

N.W.T. RCMP have lifted their request for residents of Fort Good Hope to shelter in place, but advise people to stay vigilant as officers continue to search for a suspect after a "critical incident" that left one dead and multiple others injured.

Lucy Jackson, the acting chief of Fort Good Hope, told CBC three people were stabbed Tuesday night and police had asked residents to stay inside, lock their doors and close their windows.

One victim died shortly after being brought to the health centre, and another was in severe condition. The third was injured but stable, Jackson said, and the two surviving victims were medevac'd to Yellowknife.

"People were hurt — young people, in general, were hurt, were in pain, were weeping, were crying. I think today is the day we need more help in the community, like trauma teams ... to come help the community at large," she said.

"Every home has been impacted."

She said there is one mental health worker in the community, who was a "wonderful help" Tuesday night. Jackson said she and four other community members spent the night at the health centre to help out since there is a shortage of nurses in Fort Good Hope. They helped until the medevac arrived.

"I think that's a blessing on us, for us to be there ... to help make sure that everything really stabilized with the people and the victims. And we prayed," she said.

She said current and past leaders gathered as well to help, pray, and make sure the people affected were looked after. Leaders were planning to meet Wednesday morning to create a plan to help the community, she added.

RCMP investigation continues

In an update Wednesday morning at 7:48 a.m., RCMP said they are continuing to investigate what happened. More officers arrived in the community overnight and more are on their way, including the Major Crimes Unit and police dog services.

"The RCMP are seeking assistance from anyone who might have information regarding this incident, or the possible location of the suspect," Supt. Jeffrey Christie, a criminal operations officers with G Division, said in the news release.

Late Tuesday night, RCMP issued a news release asking residents to shelter in place due to an ongoing incident in the community of about 500 people.

"As police presence increases within the community of Fort Good Hope, the RCMP would ask residents not to share the locations and movements of our officers," the RCMP wrote at that time, a request it repeated in Wednesday morning's update.

RCMP said it would provide further updates when possible.