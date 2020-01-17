N.W.T. RCMP 'in talks' with Fort Good Hope leadership over public meeting

The Northwest Territories RCMP say they are now open to having a public meeting in Fort Good Hope, after several community members demanded answers on how Const. Randy McKay was able to serve in the community.

"The detachment commander in Fort Good Hope is in talks with the community leadership on the possibility of a public conversation near the end of June," RCMP spokesperson Marie York-Condon wrote in an email Thursday.

Last week, amid calls from community members for a public meeting, the RCMP wouldn't say whether the police force would be open to having one.

Criminal history

McKay's criminal history came to light early last month after the community discovered the officer had pleaded guilty to sexual assault while stationed in Buffalo Narrows, Saskatchewan in 2015. He was given a conditional discharge, meaning if he completed 12 months of probation his criminal record would be erased.

Shortly after the community learned of McKay's past, he left Fort Good Hope after being "afforded leave" by the RCMP.

Two days after a CBC story about McKay's departure from Fort Good Hope, an RCMP inspector travelled to the community and met with Chief Danny Masuzumi. Masuzumi said the inspector apologized and told him he had no idea about McKay's past.

But several people in the community told CBC that a one-on-one meeting with the chief wasn't good enough.

MP Michael McLeod agreed and contacted the commanding officer of the RCMP's G Division to discuss his concerns. McLeod said he was assured by that a public meeting would be taking place.

Fort Good Hope Chief Danny Masuzumi was not immediately available to comment.