Man pleads guilty to manslaughter, aggravated assault after stabbings last year in Fort Good Hope, N.W.T.

The man charged in a stabbing spree that killed one person, injured two others, and rocked the community of Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., last September pleaded guilty on Monday to manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Thaddeus McNeely, 24 at the time, was charged with stabbing three people in Fort Good Hope late in the night of Sept. 20, 2022. One of the victims died and the two others suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

It led to a two-day manhunt before police arrested McNeely as the only suspect. He was charged with one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

In N.W.T. Supreme Court on Monday, McNeely pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter in the stabbing death. He also pleaded guilty to the two aggravated assault charges.

His next court appearance is an administrative appearance on May 1 to determine when and where his sentencing hearing will be held.

According to the judge, they are aiming to hold the sentencing hearing in Fort Good Hope this summer.