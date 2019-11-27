Fort Good Hope RCMP seize dozens of bottles of vodka in two separate incidents

RCMP in Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., seized multiple bottles of liquor in the community over the past week, they announced Wednesday in a news release.

According to the release, RCMP seized 46 bottles of vodka on Sunday, Nov. 24, after stopping an alleged impaired driver in the community. The alcohol was "seized and destroyed," police said.

In a separate incident on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 27, RCMP say they received a tip that a person was coming into Fort Good Hope carrying more alcohol than allowed in the restricted community. Police seized 25 small bottles of vodka, one 40 oz. bottle, and four small shooters.

In the release, police say the alcohol from that seizure was "disposed of."

No arrests have been made in either incident, according to the release, and investigations are ongoing.