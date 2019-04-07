RCMP investigating house fire in Fort Good Hope, N.W.T.

RCMP and the N.W.T. fire marshal's office are investigating a house fire in Fort Good Hope.

The fire in an unoccupied residence was reported to RCMP on Sunday at approximately 8:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, the building was "fully engulfed in flames," according to a press release from police Monday.

The Fort Good Hope fire department was already fighting the fire when police arrived. Neighbouring homes were evacuated, and no injuries were reported, say police.

RCMP consider the house fire to be suspicious. They're asking anyone who may have witnessed the fire, or may have any information about it, to contact them.