Fort Good Hope on flood watch as river begins to move

Ice on the Mackenzie River began to move freely Monday evening near Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., without incident.

This came as residents in low-lying areas of town had been preparing for the kind of flooding seen in Jean Marie River and Fort Simpson.

According to a government news release, flood watch has begun in the community and residents should start to prepare in the event of an evacuation. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources has completed assessments in the community to prevent spills should there be flooding, the release says.

Roger Plouffe, the director of emergency services in Fort Good Hope, said Monday evening that most of the hamlet is on high ground, but there are about 14 homes at the lowest elevations.

He said just about everyone has already been relocated.

"We've done a lot of things. We're pumping out fuel tanks and we're still at the final stages for some people who want to move, and there are about three or four families who will hang on to the end," he said.

"They already got a place to go to, so they can just get up and go."

Plouffe said community leaders were planning to hold a meeting Monday night to re-evaluate the situation on the Mackenzie River.