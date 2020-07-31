Fort Good Hope prepares for upcoming chief and council election

Incumbent Chief Daniel Masuzumi is running for re-election against councillor Tommy Kakfwi in a two-way race for chief in Fort Good Hope, N.W.T.

The advance poll took place on Friday. Voters in the fly-in community of over 500 people will choose their new chief and council on July 19.

Masuzumi was first elected chief in 2019, when he won against previous chief Wilfred McNeely Jr., who served for eight years.

According to the community's charter, the person elected chief also takes on the role of mayor of Fort Good Hope.

Meanwhile, 12 people are running for nine open seats in council. They are:

Angela Chinna

Jonas Chinna

Paul Dickson

Linda Edgi

Lucy Jackson

Floyd Kakfwi

Beverly Masazumi

Charles McNeely

Rose McNeely

Colin Pierrot

Verna Pierrot

Joseph Tobac

Voting is set to happen Monday, July 19 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the band hall.