'Armed and dangerous' suspect still at large after Fort Good Hope stabbings

RCMP are still looking for Thaddeus McNeely, the sole suspect in a stabbing attack Tuesday that left one person dead and two others injured in Fort Good Hope, N.W.T.

McNeely, 24, is believed to be "armed and dangerous," said Sgt. Chris Manseau with the B.C. RCMP during a media briefing Thursday in Yellowknife.

"There is an ongoing and active police presence in the community, in an effort to locate McNeely," he said, but so far efforts to find McNeely have been unsuccessful. Community members should still be vigilant, he said.

Manseau confirmed McNeely is the lone suspect.

Police shared this photo of Thaddeus McNeely. (RCMP)

Manseau said officers have been going door-to-door speaking with residents and witnesses, and have faced some challenges with getting information that's both accurate and timely.

At this point, the officers are concentrating their search within Fort Good Hope, though Manseau acknowledged the possibility McNeely is out in the wilderness surrounding the small community of about 500 people instead.

"Our members are taking a slow and measured approach in going through. We want to make sure no other person gets injured in this," he said.

He also said Tuesday night's assaults were "an isolated incident and a targeted attack," the motive for which is still under investigation.

The victims and suspect were known to each other, Manseau said, adding this is not considered to be a random attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local detachment or 911 immediately.