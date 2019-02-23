Here's a look at the Fort Good Hope and Colville Lake hand games tournament

The Northwest Territories first big hand games tournament of the season is underway in Fort Good Hope, with two dozen teams competing for the top prize.

Fort Good Hope and Colville Lake are co-sponsoring the tournament, with teams from across the Sahtu and the rest of the territory.

Teams from as far as Wrigley, Detah and Yellowknife have either flown in, or made the drive on the winter road to be here.

The grand prize is $22,000.

Games continue throughout the weekend, but here's a look at the early matches during Friday's opening night which finished with a marquee match between elders from Fort Good Hope and the team from Tulita.

A competitor gestures as he calls out where a player on the other side is hiding the rock, a key part of hand games. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

Joseph Kochon of Colville Lake, N.W.T., hides his stone during his team's first match of the tournament. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

Frank Andrew from Tulita, N.W.T., referees a match between two teams. Each match has referees on each side to settle any disputes about the rules. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

Sidney Tutcho drums during one of his breaks, keeping the rhythm of the game. The drums echo through the school gym in Fort Good Hope, creating a raucous atmosphere. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

Lyle Etchinelle referees one of Friday night's opening matches. Many teams competing this weekend are made up of young players like him. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

Tamara Proctor, right, poses for a photo with Louie Jackson during Friday night's action. (Alex Brockman/CBC)