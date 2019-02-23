Photos
Here's a look at the Fort Good Hope and Colville Lake hand games tournament
The Northwest Territories first big hand games tournament of the season is underway in Fort Good Hope, with two dozen teams competing for the top prize.
Big hand games tournament brings people together from the Sahtu and across the N.W.T.
Fort Good Hope and Colville Lake are co-sponsoring the tournament, with teams from across the Sahtu and the rest of the territory.
Teams from as far as Wrigley, Detah and Yellowknife have either flown in, or made the drive on the winter road to be here.
The grand prize is $22,000.
Games continue throughout the weekend, but here's a look at the early matches during Friday's opening night which finished with a marquee match between elders from Fort Good Hope and the team from Tulita.