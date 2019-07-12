2-way race for chief as voters head to polls in Fort Good Hope
Daniel Masuzumi challenging incumbent Wilfred McNeely Jr. in race for chief
It's a two-way race for chief in Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., with incumbent mayor Wilfred McNeely running for re-election against Daniel Masuzumi.
Voters in the community of about 500 people will choose their new chief and council in elections on Monday. The person who is elected chief is also named the mayor, according to the community's charter.
McNeely was first elected chief in Fort Good Hope in 2011.
Meanwhile, fifteen people are running for the nine open council positions. They are:
-
Alexis Orlias
-
Arthur Tobac
-
Barthelemy Kotchile
-
Charles McNeely
-
Collin Pierrot
-
Dwayne Barnaby
-
George Barnaby
-
Jacinta Grandjambe
-
Joseph Tobac
-
Lucy Jackson
-
Paul Dixon
-
Rose McNeely
-
Roger Boniface
-
Tommy Kakfwi
-
Stella Rabisca
Voting is set to happen Monday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the band hall.
