2-way race for chief as voters head to polls in Fort Good Hope

It's a two-way race for chief in Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., with incumbent mayor Wilfred McNeely running for re-election against Daniel Masuzumi.

Voters in the community of about 500 people will choose their new chief and council in elections on Monday. The person who is elected chief is also named the mayor, according to the community's charter.

McNeely was first elected chief in Fort Good Hope in 2011.

Meanwhile, fifteen people are running for the nine open council positions. They are:

Alexis Orlias

Arthur Tobac

Barthelemy Kotchile

Charles McNeely

Collin Pierrot

Dwayne Barnaby

George Barnaby

Jacinta Grandjambe

Joseph Tobac

Lucy Jackson

Paul Dixon

Rose McNeely

Roger Boniface

Tommy Kakfwi

Stella Rabisca

Voting is set to happen Monday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the band hall.