Man facing several charges after 2 people injured in Fort Good Hope

RCMP are investigating an alleged aggravated assault after two people in Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., were seriously injured over the weekend.

Police received multiple reports of an assault at a local residence around 11:55 p.m. on Saturday, according to a news release from the RCMP. RCMP found a man and a woman with injuries outside of the home.

After being transported to the local medical clinic, the man and woman were medevaced to Yellowknife with serious injuries. They have since been sent to Edmonton for further treatment.

The identities of the man and woman have not been made public.

During the investigation, police said they learned two Ski-Doos had been set on fire. Two axes were also discovered in the yard beside the residence where the man and woman were found, according to police.

RCMP have charged Christopher Shae in relation to the incident. He faces three counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of carrying a weapon for a dangerous purpose and one count of failing to comply with probation.

RCMP are still investigating.