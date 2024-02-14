Helicopter pilot dead after crash near Fort Chipewyan, Alta.

An investigation is underway after a fatal helicopter crash near Fort Chipewyan, Alta., on Monday.

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) says the pilot of the aircraft was killed when it went down on the ice of western Lake Athabasca, about seven kilometres southeast of Fort Chipewyan, Alta. The pilot was the only person on board.

According to the TSB, the crash happened at about 3:23 p.m. on Monday as the pilot was conducting aerial survey work. The Bell 206L helicopter was operated by Saskatchewan-based Hanley Heli Service Inc.

A preliminary summary of the TSB investigation, provided Wednesday, suggests weather may have been a factor.

"There was an abrupt change in weather that brought low visibilities to the area. The helicopter collided with the frozen surface of Lake Athabasca," it reads.

Two TSB investigators made it to the site Wednesday morning. They've conducted interviews and studied the accident site, a spokesperson told CBC News in an email.

"A plan to recover the helicopter is underway and it is tentatively scheduled to arrive at our office early next week," the email reads.

No other details have been released and the deceased pilot has not been named by investigators.