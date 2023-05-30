Evacuation alert issued, state of emergency declared for Fort Chipewyan, Alta.

An evacuation alert has been issued for residents of Fort Chipewyan, Alta., because of an out-of-control wildfire that's growing nearby.

The alert — which is not an order to evacuate — was issued Tuesday morning by the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo. It said residents in the area should be ready to leave within 15 minutes notice.

The municipality, Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, and the Mikisew Cree First Nation have all declared a local state of emergency.

The evacuation alert triggered an emergency message that was heard on CBC Radio in parts of the North just after 10:30 a.m. M.T., but that alert failed to mention what community it was for, and did not properly pronounce the word "evacuate."

The wildfire, according to Alberta's wildfire dashboard, was started by a lightning strike and has consumed 3,000 hectares of land so far north of Fort Chipewyan.

The dashboard said the last assessment date of the fire was on Sunday, and that the fire is considered out of control.

Evacuation details

According to the municipality's alert, vulnerable people are already being moved out of the community.

It said if an evacuation order is issued, people will be asked to report to either Big Dock or the Archie Simpson Arena. Flights are being arranged out of the community to Fort McMurray, and temporary accommodations are being prepared for evacuees in both Fort McMurray and Fort McKay.

People who are leaving Fort Chipewyan by boat on the Athabasca River are being told to travel south to Barge Landing at Fort McKay. There will be an evacuation registration centre in Fort McKay, the municipality said.

The municipality is also reminding people how they can prepare: it's asking residents to download the Alberta Emergency Alerts app, to arrange with neighbours to advise each other of emergency notifications and to prepare a 72-hour emergency kit. It also says people should close all their windows, keep combustibles (like propane tanks and wood piles) at least 1.5 metres away from their home, and to move unused patio furniture to sheds or storage facilities.