Former Yellowknife high school coach facing sexual assault charge

A former Yellowknife girl's high school basketball coach is accused of sex crimes involving a student at the school where he coached.

Stephen Freake was charged earlier this year with sexual assault, touching someone under the age of 14 for a sexual purpose and voyeurism. The alleged victim, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, is the same for all three charges. Freake, now 45, is alleged to have committed the crimes between 2012 and 2016.

Freake is listed online as one of the coaches of the senior girl's basketball team at Sir John Franklin High School for 2015. According to the school yearbook, the alleged victim attended the school that year.

Yellowknife public school board superintendent Metro Huculak said Freake was a volunteer and never coached the team alone. He said he was one of three coaches of the team in 2015.

Huculak said the school board was not aware of the charges. The prosecutor said it is up to the RCMP to decide who needs to be notified of charges.

Huculak said any employee who works alone directly with students undergoes a criminal records check, but not necessarily volunteers who work with students alongside other adults. According to records available at the courthouse, this is the first time Freake has been charged with a criminal offence.

He was scheduled to enter pleas to the charges on Aug. 20 and again last week, but each time his case was adjourned. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 24.

As part of his release conditions, Freake is to have no contact with the alleged victim and three other people.