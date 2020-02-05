Former Smith's Landing chief wins one lawsuit against band council

A former chief of Smith's Landing First Nation has won one of two legal battles he launched against band council.

Court documents show former Chief John Tourangeau filed a first case against band council in September 2018, alleging that council did not have the authority to slash his salary from $96,000 to $32,000 earlier that year. Tourangeau alleges in a second case that a 30-day suspension from his role as chief "lacked procedural fairness," because he did not know about bullying allegations brought against him by an employee.

Tourangeau asked the Federal Court to overturn the suspension, pay lost wages due to the suspension and cover his legal fees.

Justice Paul Favel ruled in a decision dated Jan. 31 to overturn Tourangeau's suspension because council "for many reasons, did not sufficiently provide the applicant [Tourangeau] with a chance to know and respond to the case made against him."

The justice also awarded Tourangeau with $2,500 in compensation.

Justice Favel dismissed Tourangeau's case against his salary changes because the former chief did not file legal action within 30 days of the council's decision on Apr. 17, 2018.

Judge: Tourangeau was 'denied' opportunity to defend himself

John Tourangeau was elected chief of the First Nation in a June 2017 byelection.

An employee of the First Nation emailed all the executive members except Tourangeau twice between July and August 2018 to express some concerns about the chief's behaviour, calling it "unprofessional and uncalled for."

A councillor responded to the employee in an email, saying their concerns would be raised at the next band council meeting. Tourangeau was then notified by text message that there would be a band meeting on Aug. 13.

In court, Tourangeau argued that he did not know what was going to be on the agenda.

At the time, he requested a medical leave of absence for that meeting.

That night, councillors passed a band council resolution to suspend Tourangeau for 30 days without pay based on the allegations brought forward by the band's employee.

Justice Favel ruled that Tourangeau was not given the chance to defend himself against the employee's accusations.

"The Applicant [Tourangeau] has noted a wide variety of intrinsic evidence that was not provided to him by … council, yet was against his case," the decision reads.

Failing to provide relevant evidence to the Applicant ... effectively denied him of the opportunity to respond meaningfully. - Justice Paul Favel

Justice Favel recommended that Smith's Landing First Nation create rules and procedures for how their band meetings should be convened in order to avoid more court settlements.

Smith's Landing First Nation has 30 days to appeal the Federal Court's decision.

Tourangeau no longer chief

The First Nation's council wrote in a notice last May that Tourangeau was being formally removed as chief after they said he refused to meet with council "despite repeated requests and opportunities to address the findings in an Independent Investigator's Report that he had bullied [Smith's Landing First Nation] staff members."

The notice said Tourangeau had been previously suspended on four separate occasions during his two years as chief. One of them was the Aug. 13, 2018 suspension mentioned in the court case.

Last June, Gerry Cheezie was elected the new chief of Smith's Landing First Nation.

CBC has contacted both Smith's Landing First Nation and Tourangeau for comment on this story, but did not receive a reply.