Alleged verbal abuse from kids, parents, school board drove principal out of Wrigley

The former principal at Chief Julien Yendo School in Wrigley, N.W.T., says she was verbally abused by students and harassed by the community, which forced her to leave.

Donna Fradley said the verbal abuse escalated before reaching a point in which she became concerned for her safety.

Some 25 students in the community have not been in class since the beginning of November, after two educators — including Fradley — asked for a transfer. The women were two of four staff at the small school. They've since been transferred to Charles Tetcho School in Sambaa K'e.

"[Verbal abuse] was not the worst part," Fradley said. "It was the kids and the parents and the community and the DEA [district education authority]. I could've handled the kids if I had supportive parents at home, but I didn't."

On a couple of occasions, Fradley said she became scared when community members were banging on her door at 3 a.m.

Allegations of physical abuse

Fradley says in one instance, a student went home and complained she was physically abused by Kathryn Scott, the other educator at the school who requested a transfer.

Scott, who had lived and volunteered in Wrigley for a couple of years, was hired on as a teacher for the new school year. Three months in, she was the subject of an RCMP investigation.

When reached for comment, Scott refused, deferring questions to Fradley.

Fradley shared an email that she received from the RCMP, which read. "The teacher did place her hands on a child when it was found that the child had stolen property belonging to the school."

"During this interaction the student's sister attempted to destroy some of that property and the teacher used her arm to move the child's legs to prevent any damage to property ... this does not constitute an assault," the email said.

Education authority 'fully aware,' says Fradley

Fradley said the district education authority was fully aware of the issues happening at the school, but she said neither the parents nor school officials offered support to try and fix the situation.

What she and Scott experienced in the community constituted bullying and harassment, Fradley said.

"They wanted [Scott] fired," Fradley said. "When it's coming from the DEA and they have all this power and all this control and they're not being supportive, how do you confront that?"

Dehcho Division Education Council superintendent Philippe Brulot is meeting with the community on Thursday afternoon to discuss what the next steps are for getting kids back in the classroom.

A spokesperson for the N.W.T. Department of Education previously told CBC News it's monitoring the situation and it takes the safety of all teachers seriously.

DEA chairperson Renalyn Pascua-Matte said the superintendent has advised her not to comment on the school closure.