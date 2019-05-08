Former Norman Wells mayor arrested, again, and released

A former mayor of Norman Wells, N.W.T., who was on the run from the law for more than two months was arrested Saturday in the community, and then released on bail Tuesday.

Almost three months ago, a judge issued an arrest warrant for Nathan Watson when he failed to show up to be sentenced for cocaine possession. It was the second time he had failed to show up for his sentencing.

According to prosecutor Trevor Johnson, Watson was arrested in Norman Wells on Saturday. Watson appeared by video link from the North Slave Correctional Centre for a bail hearing on Tuesday.

Johnson did not oppose Watson's release at Tuesday's bail hearing, saying the Crown is not going to ask for him to be sentenced to jail time on the cocaine possession charge.

Watson was charged in October 2017 after police in Norman Wells noticed him failing to stop at a stop sign. RCMP allege that he failed a breathalyzer test administered during the stop. RCMP said they found packets of cocaine in his jacket pocket. The Crown later stayed impaired driving charges that were laid against him.

"A fine somewhere in the range of $2,000 is what the prosecutor will be seeking," Johnson told the judge. "In light of that, the Crown takes the position that his continued detention is not necessary."

Watson has only one drug possession conviction on his criminal record from 20 years ago.

No-cash bail

The justice of the peace who oversaw the bail hearing granted Watson's release on a $2,500 no-cash bail, meaning Watson had to post no bail, but will be liable for it if he violates his bail conditions. Watson's lawyer said he will be staying with a family friend in Yellowknife while awaiting sentencing.

Watson is scheduled to appear in court again next Tuesday to set a date for his sentencing.

In addition to the criminal charge, Watson is named in a lawsuit launched by the Town of Norman Wells. It alleges that he and former town manager Catherine Mallon defrauded the town of $1.25 million.

Watson's two-year run as mayor of Norman Wells ended in November 2017, when the territorial government dissolved the town council and appointed an administrator to run the community. The lawsuit was filed following an audit of the town's finances.