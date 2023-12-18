Former N.W.T. recreation leader to spend 18 months under house arrest for fraud

The former executive director of a now-defunct recreation society in the Northwest Territories will spend a year and a half under house arrest for defrauding the organization.

Theresa Ross, 61, pleaded guilty in November to defrauding the Beaufort Delta Sahtu Recreation Association of just over $100,000 when she served as director between 2013 and 2016.

On Dec. 15, in a Yellowknife courtroom, Ross tearfully apologized for her actions, telling the court she meant no harm to others.

Ross sat with her daughter by her side as Justice David Gates passed down the sentence.

Gates sentenced her to 18 months under house arrest, with six months less a day of curfew. She will also have to pay back more than $100,000 to the territorial government.

The sentence comes after Ross entered a guilty plea last month to fraud. She had originally been charged with fraud and theft in December 2022.

The sentence was recommended by both the prosecutor and Ross's lawyer. She'll spend her house arrest in Calgary, where she currently lives and works.