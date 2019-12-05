Former Norman Wells mayor sues town for $1.5M

A former mayor of Norman Wells has filed a lawsuit against the town claiming more than $1.5 million in damages.

In a statement of claim filed April 29, Nathan Watson says the town, current mayor Frank Pope and senior administrator Cathy Clarke damaged his reputation by alleging he conspired with a former senior administrator to defraud the town of $1.26 million between 2015 and 2017.

The town made the allegations in a lawsuit it filed two years ago against Watson and Catherine Mallon. The town alleged that Watson went behind council's back and secretly revised Mallon's employment contract to increase her pay and benefits.

The town said an audit showed that, as a result of the revision, Mallon was paid just under $600,000 in 2017. Mallon disputes that, saying that was how much she got paid over two years, not one.

Watson's lawsuit is similar to one Mallon filed against the town a year ago. Both allege the town damaged their reputations in the lawsuit, by talking about it at a town hall meeting, and by making copies of it available to the public at the town hall.

In his statement of claim, Watson says Mallon was hired just before he was elected mayor in 2015. It says she took over a town hall that was plagued by "administrative issues, financial mismanagement, administrative dysfunction and an inability to address the needs of the town."

Watson says that during Mallon's first year on the job she took steps to address the problems, but was hampered by a lack of staff, extended vacancies in senior management positions and "a fractious and sometimes antagonistic" town council, management and administration.

According to Watson's lawsuit, after a year Mallon was ready to resign and told council she was considering suing for constructive dismissal. Watson said that town council subsequently discussed Mallon's situation in several meetings. He said it then directed him to renegotiate her contract in an effort to get her to stay.

Watson says he negotiated an increase in Mallon's pay and overtime compensation. Council discussed the revised agreement and authorized him to sign off on it.

Watson said he never conspired with Mallon or engaged in any kind of fraudulent activity and never had a personal relationship with Mallon (something else the town alleged).

The town has yet to respond to Watson's statement of claim.

No court dates have been set for the next appearances in any of the three lawsuits.