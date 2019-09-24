Former Yellowknife gymnastics coach sentenced to 1 year for child luring

A former Yellowknife gymnastics coach, who pleaded guilty to luring an underage girl he coached, has been sentenced to a year in jail.

Ricky Lee Sutherland was sentenced at the Supreme Court of the Northwest Territories on Tuesday morning.

Sutherland, 50, was hired as a coach by the Yellowknife Gymnastics Club in July 2016. He admitted he sent photos of himself to the girl via the social media site Snapchat in an attempt to get her to send him explicit photos of herself.

He sent the photos in February 2017, while he was at a coaching conference in Toronto. In at least one of the photos, the top of his penis was visible.

Though Snapchat messages only appear briefly on the phones of recipients, the victim captured photos of some of them. The club had earlier warned its employees not to become friends with athletes on social media. Confronted by the club's board of directors upon his return, Sutherland admitted he sent the photos, apologized to the girl and was fired.

With time served, Sutherland has eight months and three weeks left on his sentence. After he is released, Sutherland will be on probation for three years.

'He is very remorseful'

In July, Crown prosecutor Morgan Fane argued Sutherland be sentenced to 18 months in jail. Under Canada's Criminal Code, child luring carries a mandatory minimum sentence of one year.

Sutherland's lawyer, Stephanie Whitecloud-Brass, argued that one year amounted to the "cruel and unusual" punishment prohibited by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Sutherland now lives in Ontario. Whitecloud-Brass had said his biggest concern is his family. He is the only wage earner and was concerned they will suffer if he was sentenced to a long jail sentence.

"He did apologize and he is very remorseful and he wishes nothing but the best for [the victim] going forward," Whitecloud-Brass told the court in July.

She had said a sentence of three to nine months in jail would be more appropriate for Sutherland.

In a victim impact statement, the girl said Sutherland taught her to believe in herself and his betrayal has left her unable to trust others.

She said she is still going to counselling to deal with the psychological aftermath of the experience.