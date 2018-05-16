Prosecutor seeks forfeiture of cash seized in botched money smuggling attempt

A new application for the forfeiture of $35,070 seized by police at the Yellowknife airport includes details of what must rank as one of the most poorly-planned attempts to smuggle drug money out of the city.

The prosecutor's application to have the money turned over to the government is an attempt to wrap up a case that began shortly after a 20-year-old man showed up at the airport on the afternoon of Dec. 5, 2011.

He was planning to board a flight leaving for Calgary in less than two hours, but he didn't have a ticket. He paid $1,086 in cash to travel one way. He did not have proper identification. The airline allowed him to use his birth certificate and social insurance card.

The Air Canada ticket agent the man dealt with was married to an RCMP officer. She called her husband, who was stationed in another community, to let him know about the suspicious passenger. Her husband alerted the Yellowknife RCMP.

Because of the last-minute cash purchase and lack of proper identification, the airline also flagged the man for a search of his luggage. Security staff at the airport found $10,000 in his carry-on bag, which smelled of burned marijuana, and another $20,000 in two checked suitcases.

The RCMP arrested the man at the airport.

'I don't want to ... die'

After being held in jail overnight, he did a videotaped interview at the detachment. He told Cst. Paul Mounsey he had saved up the money, though he had only worked periodically as a labourer during his three years in Yellowknife and had been homeless for part of that time. The man had no criminal record.

Mounsey was very skeptical, according to a transcript of the interview.

"Were you just trying to make some quick cash?" asked the constable.

"Dude! I don't know what you're talking about," said the man.

"Oh, I think you do."

"No. I don't think I do."

The man explained that he did not keep his money in banks because he moved often and kept losing bank cards. He said he buried his cash behind the Sandstone Apartment building, where he had been sharing a unit with two other men. Then he said he kept it in a safe. Then he said he kept it in a safe that was buried behind the building.

He said he was taking the money to Calgary to buy a car for his girlfriend for Christmas. Mounsey kept suggesting his story did not make sense and said it was more plausible that the money was from the sale of illegal drugs.

"I don't deal with drugs, I don't deal with drug money," the man insisted. "I smoke pot and the most pot I've seen is one ounce."

The interview then took a turn.

"Are you into cooking at all?" asked Mounsey. "Do you ever borrow ingredients from other people?"

The man said he did not. Mounsey said police had found a text on the man's phone from someone asking if he has any mushrooms.

The man finally cracked at the mention of the psychedelic drugs.

"How are you going to protect me man, I don't want to [expletive] die."

Admitted selling drugs

The man then confessed that the money was from the sale of drugs. He said he didn't know the names of the dealers. They had packed the cash into his suitcase at the sandpits recreational area on the outskirts of Yellowknife, just before he arrived at the airport. He said it was his second trip taking cash to Calgary.

He admitted he sold marijuana out of the Sandstone Apartment unit he had stayed in and told police he had half a pound in the apartment. The RCMP got a warrant to search the unit.

The RCMP would not say why the man was not charged. In an email, an official said the RCMP does not comment on investigations in which no charges are laid, "out of respect for the privacy of individuals we encounter in the course of our investigations."

The application to seize the money is based on a provision in the Criminal Code that allows a judge to order property forfeited even when there's been no criminal conviction related to the property seized. The prosecutor must convince the judge the property was obtained through crime.

If the judge orders the money forfeited it will be turned over to the federal government to be used as the attorney general sees fit.