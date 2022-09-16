Forest fire to blame for power outages in South Slave communities

The Northwest Territories Power Corporation says a forest fire is likely to blame for power outages in Fort Smith, Fort Resolution and other communities in the South Slave region Thursday night.

Doug Prendergast, a spokesperson for the power corporation, said the Taltson hydro plant experienced an "interruption" on its transmission line at 5 p.m.

Prendergast said an aerial inspection was carried out Friday morning to determine what, exactly, caused the interruption — but that it was "reasonable to conclude" it had to do with forest fire activity and the corporation decided to turn the transmission line off last night as a result.

The communities of Fort Smith, Fort Resolution, Hay River, Enterprise and K'átł'odeeche First Nation have all had their power restored, but are now running on diesel generators instead.

The corporation posted on Facebook around 7:45 p.m. Thursday night that it had restored power in Hay River. About half an hour later, it said power was restored in Fort Resolution. It wasn't until about 10:15 p.m. that it said power was back on in Fort Smith.

Prendergast told CBC News shortly before noon on Friday it was too early to say when the communities would be shifted back to hydro power. He said the power corporation still had to decide if it was safe to send crews out to make whatever repairs would be needed on the Taltson transmission line.

According to N.W.T. Fire, a forest fire burning in the area is not considered a threat to Fort Smith or the Taltson Dam.

At one point last month, that fire triggered a precautionary evacuation of workers at the dam and damaged a few transmission lines.

According to the N.W.T. Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the north, west and south ends of the fire are currently active.