RCMP officer who helped catch Col. Russell Williams mourned in Whitehorse

Yukon RCMP are mourning the off-duty death of one of their own, Sgt. James "Jim" Giczi, who died following a motorcycle crash on the South Klondike Highway near Carcross last Friday.

"As you can appreciate, this news has hit our division very hard," stated Yukon RCMP spokesperson Coralee Reid in an email on Monday.

"Jim's family and our employees are first and foremost, and they will continue to be our top priorities as we move forward."

Giczi, 56, was on his way back to Whitehorse from Skagway, Alaska, when his motorcycle appears to have left the highway and overturned after coming out a left turn, according to a news release from the office of the chief coroner for the Yukon. The accident happened shortly before 6 p.m.

Giczi served with the RCMP for 28 years, most recently as the head of the Forensic Identification Section in RCMP "M" Division, based in Whitehorse.

As a forensics expert, Giczi developed a tire-marking database that was instrumental in catching notorious killer Russell Williams in 2010.

Williams raped and murdered two women in the Trenton-Belleville, Ont., area between November 2009 and January 2010. These crimes were precursors to a series of break-and-enters, voyeurism and other sex crimes by the disgraced Canadian Forces colonel.

Investigators used tire tracks found near the second victim's home to identify Williams as a suspect, and later used the matching tracks, as well as boot prints, to solicit Williams' full confession during an hours-long interrogation.

Police and analysts credited the speed at which Williams was captured and incarcerated — less than two weeks after his second murder — with preventing more crimes.

'There's got to be an easier way of doing this'

Giczi got the idea to create a new database for identifying tire treads in 2007, when he ran into difficulty matching a tire track found during an investigation to a make and model of tire.

The software available to him at the time was difficult to use and did not come up with a match, so he ended up taking a high-resolution image of the tire track to a Whitehorse tire shop to manually check for a match.

"At the time, I thought to myself, 'Well, there's got to be an easier way of doing this,'" Giczi told CBC in 2010.

He then made it his personal hobby to create a new database that would enable police to match patterns to makes and models of tires.

"It has now become the sole search database that the Canadian Police Services Information Centre uses to search any crime scene impressions that are found anywhere in Canada — by any police department, not just the RCMP," he said in an interview.

Giczi was awarded a Meritorious Service Medal by the Governor General in 2015 for his work.

Yukon police stated they are co-operating with Yukon Coroner's Service to investigate the accident. Neither alcohol nor road conditions are believed to have been a factor.