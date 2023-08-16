Forecast uncertain for wildfire near Fort Smith, N.W.T.; still unsafe for residents to return

Michael Miltenberger said it was "tough" to leave his home in Fort Smith.

"We didn't want to become a burden, so we left," he said.

Choosing what to take was also difficult. He decided to bring a moosehide jacket, a vest his wife made him that he wore when delivering budget addresses during his time as finance minister.

"We just did a quick walk around our house, said goodbye to it and hoped that we would be back," he said.

As chair of the local museum, he also went to grab a single artifact: a travelling copy of Treaty 8 that was signed in 1899 that's kept in a special case.

On Sunday, most of the communities in the South Slave region were ordered to evacuate due to multiple wildfires either directly threatening communities or threatening to close highways connecting them to the rest of the territory.

Fort Smith, Salt River First Nation, Hay River, Kátł'odeeche First Nation, Enterprise and Jean Marie River are all still under evacuation orders.

It's still unclear when residents will be able to return.

Gregg Walker, the incident commander with Parks Canada for the fire burning near Fort Smith, said most of the fire's growth happened Sunday. It has held about four kilometres from the community since then.

Rain earlier this week gave crews time to build additional protection.

"We're just essentially trying to make a big fire guard south of all of these communities," said Walker.

Crews are also actively fighting the fire where it's most active when possible.

Walker said the upcoming forecast makes it difficult to predict where the fire will spread, and if it will reach the town.

"We're not expecting it to, but it's possible. So it's kind of a mixed forecast in terms of fire behaviour. As I said, the rain that we had is minimal. It will dry out because it's so dry … And so it has the potential to spread. I can't say whether it will or not. The forecast is mixed. It could also be a bit of rain later [Wednesday] afternoon or tomorrow. That would help us tremendously," he said.

This being the case, he stressed that it is still not safe for residents to return.

"If anyone left in the community is feeling unsafe, go to the recreation centre to seek shelter or request evacuation assistance," reads a message on social media from Fort Smith Protective Services.

'Paying a huge price'

Miltenberger has also previously served as the territory's environment minister — including in 2014, which was the worst wildfire season on record in the N.W.T.

He called the current wildfire evacuees "climate refugees."

"We definitely have to get very, very serious in the communities with serious money about fire smarting," he said.

He also said residents should consider changing the materials on their homes.

"Forget asphalt shingles, forget vinyl siding," he said, and added that he's changed to metal roofing and fire-resistant siding.

"We have to make sure that we create a small target and give ourselves every chance to survive and then firesmart the territory," he said.

"We talk about it, but it's never done. There's never enough money. People go on to other things after the emergencies are over, and once again, we're paying a huge price."