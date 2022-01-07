Forcible confinement, robbery at gunpoint: details of charges emerge after police standoff in Yellowknife

One of the two men involved in a police standoff in Yellowknife in early January is facing charges for confining victims and robbing one at gunpoint, according to court documents.

Those documents allege Salman Noor, 21, threatened three victims with a handgun, held two of them against their will and stole one victim's cell phone at gunpoint.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Noor is also facing charges for breaking his bail conditions by possessing a firearm.

The other man facing charges, 27-year-old Joseph Nour, allegedly broke the law the moment he entered Yellowknife.

Nour was out on bail. His bail conditions included remaining in Edmonton and only being allowed to enter Yellowknife for court, which requires special authorization.

He is facing previous charges from Aug. 18, 2021, for unlawfully being in a house on Gitzel St., as well as possession of cocaine and possession of over $5,000, knowing it was obtained by crime. Those charges have not been tried in court.

The most recent incident the two are facing charges for happened Jan. 7 at around 7 a.m., when the men allegedly entered a Grayling Manor apartment unit and pointed a gun at its occupants.

Noor and Nour were arrested later in the evening at the Sunridge apartments.

A third man was arrested earlier in the day after heavily armed police entered the Grayling Manor apartment building, but he is not facing any charges. Insp. Barry Larocque of the Yellowknife RCMP wrote in an email that only the two men arrested at Sunridge are facing charges.

Nour is scheduled to appear in territorial criminal court on Feb. 2. No court date has been scheduled on the docket for Noor.