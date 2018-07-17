Share your best Folk on the Rocks stories and win a free pass to this year's festival!

CBC North has six free passes to Yellowknife's Folk on the Rocks music festival to give away to listeners of The Trailbreaker, our N.W.T. radio morning show.

Winners will receive two weekend passes to see more than 30 performers on July 21 and 22, including Stars, Whitehorse, and The Weather Station. For the full lineup, check out the Folk on the Rocks website.

To enter the contest, submit your best story of meeting an artist who performed at Folk on the Rocks — from this year's lineup or from years past.

Maybe you saw Tanya Tagaq in the grocery store, or sat next to William Prince at a hockey game. Maybe you didn't even realize it was Stars in your drive-thru until they were already gone. Doesn't matter — we just want your best stories.

Participants will be entered in a draw for two free tickets to be chosen on Thursday, June 19. Submit your stories to trailbreaker@cbc.ca or call our talkback line at (866) 271-9957 to hear your story on the air.

Be sure to leave your contact information so we can get in touch if you win the prize!