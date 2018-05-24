YK city councillors debate Folk on the Rocks as a civic holiday

After a year of disruptions brought on by the pandemic, organizers of Folk on the Rocks say a half-day off to attend the festival's kick off could be the boost in spirit Yellowknife needs.

The festival's executive director, Carly McFadden, spoke to city councillors on Monday to advocate for a civic holiday designed to get more people involved in the 40th annual event.

The holiday would provide extra support for arts and culture, which is "really hurting and could use a little extra love right now," said McFadden.

The third Friday in July usually marks the start of Folk on the Rocks. In the afternoon, there are family-oriented activities and free events. McFadden argued the civic holiday would encourage the community to attend and volunteer.

"Just as the [Long John Jamboree] highlights the end of winter and the turn to spring, we feel that [Folk on the Rocks] marks the start of a short and intense summer, which a lot of Northerners put on their calendar as just that," McFadden said.

Civic holiday is on the rocks, as council remains in disagreement

The idea was supported by some, who noted that the usual civic holiday dedicated to the Long John Jamboree never happened.

Coun. Julian Morse thought it "would be a reasonable way to give folks a little bit of a boost in a difficult year."

Others, like Coun. Niels Konge disagreed.

He said he was not supportive of the civic holiday, arguing that it wouldn't actually increase volunteerism, but would rather be an excuse for people to take the afternoon off and do what they want.

The territorial government only allocates one civic holiday per community in a year and Long John Jamboree has already taken that annual spot for Yellowknife.

Some councillors worried about whether the decision to add another civic holiday could be a dangerous precedent, even if it's a one-time decision.

Mayor Rebecca Alty was also un-supportive.

"Civic holidays are always tough, even for our workforce. It's not fairly well received by everybody because city hall gets it off, but all of our other employees still have to go to work and keep services going," Alty said.

Despite councillors' contentions, the possibility of a civic holiday for Folk on the Rocks lives on.

On April 12, city administration will draft a bylaw for the civic holiday, which will have to be approved by council.