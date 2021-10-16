Stronger fuel smell in water possible as flushing continues in Iqaluit, say officials

The flushing of water lines in Iqaluit continued Saturday, a day after city officials confirmed the presence of "exceedingly high concentrations of various fuel components" in one of its two in-ground water tanks.

"Residents may continue to smell fuel in their water until at least Monday afternoon," said a brief public service announcement from the city on Saturday afternoon.

"Some residents may even experience stronger odours than before — this is expected during the flushing process."

The city said it would deliver another update about the status of the flushing process on Monday.

Amy Elgersma, the city's chief administrative officer, said during a media conference on Friday that flushing of the water distribution system had started on Thursday and was expected to continue for another 48 hours.

She said once that process is complete, residents will receive instructions to flush their own home pipes for 20 minutes.

Water treatment plant operators discovered a concentrated odour in the tank this week, after residents reported smelling fuel in the tap water for more than a week. The city told residents not to drink the tap water on Tuesday, and later declared a local state of emergency.

Officials have said the water could contain diesel or kerosene.

Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut's chief public health officer, said Friday there are no major health concerns for those who drank contaminated tap water.