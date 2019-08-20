N.W.T. fastball legend remembered as 'fierce competitor' and coach

When northern fastball legend Floyd Daniels found out he had lung cancer, the first words out of his mouth were, "but I just want to play ball."

Daniels, born and raised in Fort Smith, N.W.T., died on Sunday after being diagnosed with lung cancer earlier this month.

He was 62 years old.

"When he found out he had cancer, what he said was: 'but I just want to play ball. And I want to teach my grandkids to play ball,'" said Floyd's wife Janice Daniels, choking up with emotion.

"That was the first thought that crossed his mind."

Floyd was known as a passionate fastball pitcher and sports coach — not only in the Northwest Territories but around Canada, said Janice. He's travelled across the world to play his favourite sport — one that he learned to love as a child through his avid, ball-playing parents.

Just him moving there, he made fastball a thing. - Janice Daniels, Floyd Daniels's wife

"A lot of his brothers were into music more, and Floyd was into sports," said Janice.

Off the field, Floyd was very quiet.

"He was never a huge conversationalist. But passionate about his sport," said Janice. "That was who he was known for."

Floyd travelled across the world, from Australia to the U.S. states of Oklahoma, Florida and New Mexico — to list a few of the places he played ball and hockey, said Janice.

"[My] son said ... dad had so many trips of a lifetime in his life."

Daniels, third from the left in the top row, 'made fastball a thing' in each N.W.T. community he lived in, says wife Janice. She said each local fastball team won the territorials with Daniels on the team. (Submitted by Brantley Daniels)

Floyd's various careers took him across the N.W.T., from Fort Smith, to Fort Simpson, to Inuvik. Before retiring from his job as a public works project officer with the territorial government in 2017 and moving to Lloydminster, Alta., he most recently lived in Hay River, where he pitched in his last territorial championships that year.

"Just him moving there, he made fastball a thing," said Janice, who explained how each local fastball team would win the N.W.T. territorial championships with Floyd on the team.

He's just impacted so many people. - Brantley Daniels, Floyd Daniels's son

Floyd was always involved in getting local leagues going, joining sports boards and especially coaching, said Janice.

Floyd brought kids from across the North to national competitions like the Arctic Winter Games, Western Canadian Championships and the North American Indigenous Games.

"He just loved coaching," said Janice. "He saw the good in a lot of kids."

'A true competitor,' says longtime friend

"I loved how my father was genuine. You knew exactly what my dad was thinking. He showed you the honesty and truth of the world," said Floyd's son Brantley Daniels. "My dad was my dad."

Daniels played ball into his 60s. He's photographed here pitching in the 2017 N.W.T. championships in Hay River. (Ron Bonnetrouge)

Brantley said Floyd's coaching has impacted generations of youth, even for his own friends who are now grown men.

"I'm so fortunate to not have only a great coach, but a great father at the same time. I know he's just impacted so many people."

Paul Gard, Floyd's longtime friend, has played with and against Floyd in ball since the 1970s, and have coached teams together.

"He's a really humble guy," said Gard. "But he was a true competitor."

Gard said earlier this year Floyd discovered he had a hard time breathing while out on the field. But even in his illness, Gard said Floyd tried to be out on the field.

"He was that type of guy. He wouldn't say he was down and out. He never wanted to give in. He was always a fierce competitor."

"He wasn't done yet," said Floyd's son Brantley.