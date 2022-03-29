Still no election 9 months after arbiter ordered new one for Acho Dene Koe First Nation chief

The Acho Dene Koe First Nation in Fort Liard, N.W.T., now has until April 6 — a 20-day extension to its original deadline — to respond to a court action launched by a band member who was blocked from running for chief in an election on April 26, 2021.

In November, former chief Floyd Bertrand asked the federal court to uphold a decision by the First Nation's own election appeal committee — Yellowknife lawyer Garth Wallbridge — that ordered a new election with his name on the ballot. Bertrand now wants the court to set a date for a new election.

It's the second time Bertrand has fought the band over an election. In 2020 he took Acho Dene Koe to federal court over its decision to postpone an election due to COVID-19.

In his reasons for his decision, released July 23, Wallbridge wrote that Bertrand's exclusion from the ballot, based on a debt of $27,551.94 to a band-owned company, was "questionable" and that the First Nation did not provide enough evidence of the debt.

Bertrand denys that he owes the band any money, and says he has yet to see proof of it.

"The appeals committee or even the federal court said there's no evidence to show that I owe money," he said.

Wallbridge also outlined a number of reasons why the First Nation's "election process was seriously flawed." They included the late mailing of election packages, the absence of a voting time frame leading up to election day, and the unavailability of the elections officer to help with the online voting system.

"The only conclusion open to me is that Bertrand was improperly excluded from standing in the election," Wallbridge wrote.

Wallbridge ordered the band to hold a new election "with all due haste, as quickly as can reasonably be done."

But he didn't set a date or a timeline, and nine months later the election still hasn't happened.

Bertrand also questions the band's application of the debt requirement rule, because it's based on a 2007 election code, which Bertrand says was never ratified.

In an affidavit filed July 23, 2021, the Acho Dene Koe First Nation states that the debt requirement has been consistently applied since 2008 and constitutes a customary law.

And in another affidavit filed in December, Acho Dene Koe councillor and sub-chief, Brenda Berreault, states they have the right to decide their election codes based on community consensus and customary laws.

She wrote that a community survey was completed on Sept. 10, 2021. Sixty-three of the nearly 700 band members participated and 90 per cent of them agreed that in order to run for chief and council, you cannot have a debt to the band exceeding $500.

Berreault also wrote that an elections officer has now been appointed and the band has set an election for May 18, 2022.

Bertrand's lawyer, Orlagh O'Kelly, says she's doubtful about the May 18 date, saying that there has yet to be any formal announcement to the community either by post or social media.

Bertrand hopes the courts will force the band to hold an election.

"I would like to see an election for a chief as soon as possible," Bertrand said.