Burst pipe forces evacuation at downtown Yellowknife Salvation Army

A burst pipe has forced the evacuation of an emergency shelter in downtown Yellowknife as temperatures in the city plummet to –50 C with windchill and below.

Jason Brinson, the Yellowknife Salvation Army's executive director, said staff sounded the alarm about a burst pipe shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

"We've had flooding on all four floors of our resource centre here," he said.

The centre contains an emergency shelter with dozens of beds that provides transitional housing and programming support to dozens of Yellowknifers.

Though the flooding forced a temporary evacuation, Brinson stressed that the Salvation Army was working to rehouse everyone staying at the facility by Sunday night and ensure programs continue.

"Nobody will be out in the cold because of what happened," he said.

Brinson said it's not yet clear when the building could be operational again. A remediation team is working on site to clear up the flooding and assess the damage.

"It might be a little while until we have our food bank operational," he said.

Yellowknife is in the middle of an extended cold snap that has seen temperatures drop to well below –50 C for a period of days.

Even before the winter weather set in, the City of Yellowknife struggled to respond to the need for emergency shelter, prompting the territorial government to declare a local state of emergency to meet the need.

Brinson asked those who prayed to include the Salvation Army in their thoughts.

"We ask for prayers for the cleanup to go quickly and smoothly," he said, "so we can get operations back to the way they were before."