Flooding forces people to evacuate from cabins near Inuvik, N.W.T.
‘In Inuvik, the water levels are the highest we’ve seen them’
Multiple people are evacuating from their cabins near Inuvik, N.W.T. due to flooding.
"In Inuvik, the water levels are the highest we've seen them," said Dustin Whalen, a physical scientist with Natural Resources Canada.
"Right now, they're pretty much levelled off and I expect that they're going to start dropping really soon."
Never seen the boat launch this flooded in Inuvik before. Here is a photo. Arctic Petroleum also posted that road to their tank farm and the GNWT marine facility is completely under water. The aerial photo was taken by a friend, and shows what it looks like from the air. <a href="https://t.co/qEOlBpaHW3">pic.twitter.com/qEOlBpaHW3</a>—@MackenzieLScott
There is currently no road traffic into Inuvik, located 200 kilometres north of the Arctic Circle.
Grant Hood, senior administrative officer for Inuvik, said officials are monitoring the situation. He said the cabins are located outside of the town's boundaries.
"It's an annual occurrence. That's all we can do," he said.
Photos show roads near the Mackenzie River partially flooded and the town's boat launch submerged in water.
Dianne Koe and her partner were evacuated by helicopter from their cabin Saturday afternoon.
A day later she was sent photos of her cabin. "We could see the water coming over the bank," she said.
"It was a shock to see."
About a week ago, Koe said she noticed water levels were rising. She said she had been in daily contact with people in other cabins to check on the conditions.
"We had high water but not this high," she said.
More to come …
With files from Mackenzie Scott and Wanda McLeod
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.