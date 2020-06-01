Flooding forces people to evacuate from cabins near Inuvik, N.W.T.

Multiple people are evacuating from their cabins near Inuvik, N.W.T. due to flooding.

"In Inuvik, the water levels are the highest we've seen them," said Dustin Whalen, a physical scientist with Natural Resources Canada.

"Right now, they're pretty much levelled off and I expect that they're going to start dropping really soon."

Never seen the boat launch this flooded in Inuvik before. Here is a photo. Arctic Petroleum also posted that road to their tank farm and the GNWT marine facility is completely under water. The aerial photo was taken by a friend, and shows what it looks like from the air. <a href="https://t.co/qEOlBpaHW3">pic.twitter.com/qEOlBpaHW3</a> —@MackenzieLScott

There is currently no road traffic into Inuvik, located 200 kilometres north of the Arctic Circle.

Grant Hood, senior administrative officer for Inuvik, said officials are monitoring the situation. He said the cabins are located outside of the town's boundaries.

"It's an annual occurrence. That's all we can do," he said.

Photos show roads near the Mackenzie River partially flooded and the town's boat launch submerged in water.

An aerial view of Inuvik, N.W.T. on June 1, 2020. A scientist with Natural Resources Canada says the water levels are the highest he has seen in 17 years of recorded data. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

Dianne Koe and her partner were evacuated by helicopter from their cabin Saturday afternoon.

A day later she was sent photos of her cabin. "We could see the water coming over the bank," she said.

"It was a shock to see."

About a week ago, Koe said she noticed water levels were rising. She said she had been in daily contact with people in other cabins to check on the conditions.

"We had high water but not this high," she said.

More to come …