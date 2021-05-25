State of emergency declared in Fort Good Hope as flood waters rise

A state of emergency has been declared in Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., where flood waters have damaged at least five homes in the community, according to Arthur Tobac, the community's public information officer.

Tobac, who also sits on the community's council, said the declaration was made around 10:10 a.m., roughly six hours after water hit the 12-metre mark.

There are about 14 homes typically occupied in the lowest-lying part of the community, which sits on the bank of the Mackenzie River. Most residents in the area had already left, and Roger Plouffe, the local emergency management officer, told CBC News the remaining two people vacated their homes overnight.

"Once the declaration was given, [Northwest Territories Power Corporation] shut off all the metres on the south side of town," said Tobac. "Which means from the point area down to zone one, which is the field area, that was all shut down."

WATCH: Mackenzie River at Fort Good Hope on Monday night, hours before a siren would sound to warn residents of flooding

Ice flows on Mackenzie River past Fort Good Hope CBC News North 1:10 This video shows the Mackenzie River at Fort Good Hope, just hours before a siren would sound warning residents of flooding. 1:10

"The point" refers to a place where the Jackfish Creek meets the Mackenzie River.

If water reaches the 17-metre mark, Tobac said it would prompt the evacuation of the roughly five homes that are in the second flood zone. Plouffe said the next level of homes are "pretty high up" and he's not sure the water will reach them yet.

Plouffe said the water dropped roughly two-and-a-half metres around 7:30 p.m. Monday, and that it was likely caused by a downstream blockage breaking up.

"The ice that was holding in the back, at the bottom of the rampart, broke and then about an hour later the actual rampart broke," he said. "Then we had lots and lots of ice coming, and the water came up pretty quick."

The emergency management officer in Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., says he sounded an alarm to let people know about rising water levels in the community, on the banks of the Mackenzie River. (Submitted by Jim Tobac)

Tobac said water was fluctuating, but seemed to be holding steady throughout the morning.

The community has been on flood watch for a few weeks now.

Further upstream on the Mackenzie River, the communities of Líídlįį Kúę (Fort Simpson) and Tthek'éhdélį (Jean Marie River) are still recovering from floods caused by the spring breakup more than two weeks ago. The Hamlet of Aklavik is still bracing itself for possible flooding.