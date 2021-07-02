More flood watches issued as Yukon water levels creep up

As water levels in Lake Laberge hit a historic high, the Yukon government is issuing three new flood watches — adding to the flood warning already out for the Southern Lakes region.

The new flood watches are for Lake Laberge, Kusawa Lake and the Takhini River, says Echo Ross, a public information officer at Yukon's Emergency Coordination Centre.

In a Friday interview on CBC's Yukon Morning with guest host Paul Tukker, she said the water at Lake Laberge is rising by about 10 centimetres a day.

No need for evacuation right now

"At this point, there's no need for an evacuation of any properties," Ross said, adding that a crew has been stationed at Jackfish Bay to help residents with sandbags.

Meanwhile, sandbagging also continues in the Southern Lakes region, which has been under a flood warning since Tuesday.

"The water levels in Southern Lakes do continue to rise… but actually, the rate has started [going down]," said Ross.

Yesterday, levels rose by eight centimetres — compared with 12 centimetres earlier in the week.

Still, Ross said it's expected that water levels will be higher than they were during the 2007 flood by either this weekend or next week, depending on conditions.

"I'm sure we all remember the historic flooding that happened in 2007. We're just preparing the best that we can for that," she said.

Sandbagging continues as Marsh Lake residents prepare for flooding. (Vincent Bonnay/Radio-Canada)

There have been no evacuation orders in the Southern Lakes region at this point, but residents like Ernie Bourassa are doing everything they can to prepare.

"Right now we are in the process of putting a berm in place and [getting] it built up big enough to fend off the flood waters," he told CBC News.

The government is advising the public to stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks.

People who own flood-prone properties have been told to have a plan in place.