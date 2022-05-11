Ice jams prompt flood watch for Ross River

A flood watch was issued for the community of Ross River after the ice broke yesterday afternoon in the Pelly River and formed a jam downstream of the town.

"That ice jam raised water levels by over a metre in about two hours yesterday evening," said Holly Goulding, a senior hydrologist with the Yukon government.

On Wednesday morning, she said the ice jam remains in place, about 1.2 metres below the flood threshold, in stable water conditions.

She explained that a flood watch means the water level could rise and approach or exceed the river banks, potentially causing some flooding.

She said the territorial government is in contact with "local emergency response agencies" and that it is monitoring the situation.