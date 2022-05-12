Flood watch in Ross River to be rescinded

The flood watch issued for the community of Ross River last Tuesday is expected to be rescinded Thursday.

Kevin Lyslo, an emergency services planner with the Emergency Measures Organization, said the ice jam in the Pelly River that prompted a flood watch finally broke on Wednesday night.

"That would relieve the pressure on the Pelly [River] at Ross River," he said. "They should not be experiencing any further ice flood events in the immediate future as the ice continues to clear out of the Pelly."

The situation is different in Old Crow where the ice in the Porcupine River hasn't broken yet.

Lyslo said the community "could experience flooding."

Snowmelt concerns

The rescinded flood watch in Ross River doesn't mean all flood concerns are alleviated for the community for later this spring or summer.

Lyslo explained that Ross River is in the same situation as other communities in the territory that are in river basins with record snowpacks.

The speed at which the snow melts, and the amount of rain the Yukon receives, will determine if there'll be flooding in communities.

He said peak snowmelt should occur in mid-to-late June, depending on the weather.