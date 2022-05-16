Flood watch in Old Crow, Yukon, ended

The flood watch for the community of Old Crow, Yukon, has ended.

The water level around the community decreased by 90 centimetres since Sunday afternoon as a result of an ice jam upstream of the Blue Fish River, a tributary of the Porcupine River, that partially broke.

The ice jam, which continues to slowly melt, remains in place but its upper end has moved eight kilometres downstream.

"It's looking good for now with that ice jam shifting but we're still watching pretty closely," said Kat Hallett, a spokesperson with the Yukon government's protective services division.

She said government hydrologists are "pretty confident" there won't be any flooding as a result of an ice jam in the community of about 250.

She said there is still some ice in some of the smaller tributaries of the Porcupine River that people might see coming down in the river, Hallett added.

Temperatures for the area are expected to remain cool for the next three days, which may delay the melting and further breaking of the ice jam, and keep water levels elevated in the near term.

The Porcupine River was the last river to break up in the territory, explained Hallett, and the government is now focused on the spring snow melt.

"Now that breakup is almost behind us, what we're looking at now is freshet and the snow melting out of the mountains at higher elevations that would then feed into the lakes and rivers over the summer," said Hallett.

She said it's usually in mid to late June and into July when water levels rise as a result of freshet.