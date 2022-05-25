Yukon issues flood watch in Carmacks as Nordenskiold River spills over into properties

The Government of Yukon has issued a flood watch in Carmacks because of high water levels on the Nordenskiold River that are flooding some peoples' properties.

The watch, which was issued Wednesday, said although water levels have gone down since Monday, they're still high and they might rise again because of warmer temperatures and the "considerable" amount of snow that's left to melt around the source of the river's water — referred to as the headwaters.

The forecast for the rest of the week has a chance of showers, the advisory said. There are also daytime highs in the mid-teens and overnight lows of around 5 C.

"With warmer temperatures and no overnight freezing, continued snowmelt runoff is expected to contribute to rising water levels," the notice said.

The territory is asking people to stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and riverbanks that might be unstable. People who have property that is prone to flooding are asked to have a flooding plan.